NJPW Wrestler Karl Fredericks Has Reportedly Signed With WWE

WWE has signed former NJPW star Karl Fredericks.

PWInsider is reporting the 32-year-old has signed on with the NXT brand and started this week at the Performance Center in Orlando.

Fredericks departed New Japan Pro Wrestling in August 2022 when his contract expired and recently took part in a WWE tryout which they were happy with.

Fredericks debuted in the ring back in 2015, having worked in American independent promotions such as All Pro Wrestling. In August 2020, Fredericks competed in the inaugural New Japan Cup USA tournament, with the winner receiving a match for the IWGP United States Championship. He lost to Kenta in the first round.