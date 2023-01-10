WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

NJPW Wrestler Karl Fredericks Has Reportedly Signed With WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2023

NJPW Wrestler Karl Fredericks Has Reportedly Signed With WWE

WWE has signed former NJPW star Karl Fredericks.

PWInsider is reporting the 32-year-old has signed on with the NXT brand and started this week at the Performance Center in Orlando.

Fredericks departed New Japan Pro Wrestling in August 2022 when his contract expired and recently took part in a WWE tryout which they were happy with.

Fredericks debuted in the ring back in 2015, having worked in American independent promotions such as All Pro Wrestling. In August 2020, Fredericks competed in the inaugural New Japan Cup USA tournament, with the winner receiving a match for the IWGP United States Championship. He lost to Kenta in the first round.

Ric Flair Wants To Return To The Ring Again

Ric Flair has gone on record many times to state he will "never retire" and while his last match was advertised as his retirement match, tha [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 10, 2023 01:25PM

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #njpw #karl fredericks

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80142/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer