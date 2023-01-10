WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ric Flair Wants To Return To The Ring Again

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 10, 2023

Ric Flair Wants To Return To The Ring Again

Ric Flair has gone on record many times to state he will "never retire" and while his last match was advertised as his retirement match, that may actually not be the case.

Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeate Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett on July 31st, 2022.

During his To Be The Man podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed he is begging for another match.

“I’m begging to do it again. I’m begging because I’ve told 100 people, ‘How do I forget to drink water all day long?’ That’s all that happened to me. You saw me. I drank five beers right after.”

Flair noted he was dehydrated during his final match and that impacted his performance. He had wanted to do other spots with Lethal but wasn't able to.

Superstar Billy Graham's Wife Asks For Prayers

WWE Hall Of Famer Superstar Billy Graham has been dealing with a number of health issues for decades, but his wife on social media recently [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 10, 2023 08:05AM

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #hall of fame #ric flair #last match

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80141/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer