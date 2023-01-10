Ric Flair Wants To Return To The Ring Again

Ric Flair has gone on record many times to state he will "never retire" and while his last match was advertised as his retirement match, that may actually not be the case.

Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeate Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett on July 31st, 2022.

During his To Be The Man podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed he is begging for another match.

“I’m begging to do it again. I’m begging because I’ve told 100 people, ‘How do I forget to drink water all day long?’ That’s all that happened to me. You saw me. I drank five beers right after.”

Flair noted he was dehydrated during his final match and that impacted his performance. He had wanted to do other spots with Lethal but wasn't able to.