Why Money In The Bank 2023 Is Being Hosted At The O2 Arena In London

WWE recently announced the O2 Arena in London, England will host Money in the Bank 2023 on July 1.

A report from Fightful Select reveals one WWE source noted that the O2 Arena is the "MSG of England" for WWE and thus it was an easy decision for them to hold it there given their long history of hosting live events and television tapings.

The report goes on to note running Money in the Bank as a high-profile international event helps establish the importance of the event as one of the biggest in the WWE calendar.