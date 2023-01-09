WWE Is Interested In Current NJPW Champion

Tama Tonga is on the radar of WWE management once again.
The New Japan Pro Wrestling star recently went up against NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this past Wednesday inside the Tokyo Dome. Tonga won the title as Anderson has now left the promotion.
Fightful Select reports that WWE has an interest in signing Tonga with reports that this was known backstage prior to the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.
Tonga was offered a WWE deal a number of years ago but turned it down in order to stay with NJPW and team with his brother Tanga Loa. Tonga's New Japan contract is up shortly despite winning the title so WWE could once again may a play to sign him.
⚡ Booker T and Ric Flair Criticize WWE For Allowing Spot That Broke Big E’s Neck
During the latest Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T and Ric Flair were critical of WWE for allowing the spot that ended up breaking Big E&rsquo [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 08, 2023 03:25PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com