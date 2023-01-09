WWE Is Interested In Current NJPW Champion

Tama Tonga is on the radar of WWE management once again.

The New Japan Pro Wrestling star recently went up against NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this past Wednesday inside the Tokyo Dome. Tonga won the title as Anderson has now left the promotion.

Fightful Select reports that WWE has an interest in signing Tonga with reports that this was known backstage prior to the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.

Tonga was offered a WWE deal a number of years ago but turned it down in order to stay with NJPW and team with his brother Tanga Loa. Tonga's New Japan contract is up shortly despite winning the title so WWE could once again may a play to sign him.