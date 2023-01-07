WWE Has Hired JPMorgan To Facilitate Potential Sale

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors for two main reasons, to help secure new TV rights deals for RAW and SmackDown and oversee potential bidders interested in buying the company in 2023.

Alex Sherman of CNBC reports that "WWE has hired JPMorgan to help the company advise on a potential sale."

The report also noted, “If a deal occurs, it would likely occur in the next three to six months, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. WWE plans to talk to potential buyers before it makes a decision on TV rights renewal agreements."

Potential buyers speculated include Comcast (NBCU’s parent company), Netflix, Amazon, Endeavor Group Holdings (UFC’s parent company), Warner Bros. Discovery (TNT & TBS’ parent company), Disney, and FOX.

Any sale of the company would need approval from Vince McMahon who has majority voting power through his ownership of WWE’s Class-B stock.