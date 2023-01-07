WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

WWE Has Hired JPMorgan To Facilitate Potential Sale

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2023

WWE Has Hired JPMorgan To Facilitate Potential Sale

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was reinstated on WWE’s Board of Directors for two main reasons, to help secure new TV rights deals for RAW and SmackDown and oversee potential bidders interested in buying the company in 2023.

Alex Sherman of CNBC reports that "WWE has hired JPMorgan to help the company advise on a potential sale."

The report also noted, “If a deal occurs, it would likely occur in the next three to six months, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. WWE plans to talk to potential buyers before it makes a decision on TV rights renewal agreements."

Potential buyers speculated include Comcast (NBCU’s parent company), Netflix, Amazon, Endeavor Group Holdings (UFC’s parent company), Warner Bros. Discovery (TNT & TBS’ parent company), Disney, and FOX.

Any sale of the company would need approval from Vince McMahon who has majority voting power through his ownership of WWE’s Class-B stock.

Vince McMahon Has Yet To Return To WWE Headquarters

Vince McMahon is the subject of much speculation since he was reinstated to WWE’s Board of Directors on Friday. WWE stock increased a [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 07, 2023 09:03AM

Source: cnbc.com
Tags: #wwe #vince mcmahon #jpmorgan

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80123/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer