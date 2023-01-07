WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Has Yet To Return To WWE Headquarters

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 07, 2023

Vince McMahon is the subject of much speculation since he was reinstated to WWE’s Board of Directors on Friday.

WWE stock increased as a result of the news, a good sign considering the company has a lot of business negotiations to make this year. McMahon is reportedly only back on The Board to help secure new TV rights deals for RAW and SmackDown and explore the idea of potential bidders who might want to buy the company.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed McMahon isn’t working in his office at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT, and he wasn't seen backstage at Friday’s SmackDown event.

"Now he’s back. It’s business as usual. He hasn’t returned to his office. He’s not in Memphis tonight for the wrestling. I mean, the word is he’s not [not returning to TV]. The word is he’s not even returning to his office. I mean, we’ll see how long that lasts."

Tony Khan Makes Joke About Vince McMahon's WWE Return During AEW Rampage Plug

Following the news of Vince McMahon's return to WWE (link at the bottom of this article), AEW President Tony Khan made a joke on his officia [...]

— Guy Incognito Jan 06, 2023 01:45PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
