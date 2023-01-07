Vince McMahon Has Yet To Return To WWE Headquarters

Vince McMahon is the subject of much speculation since he was reinstated to WWE’s Board of Directors on Friday.

WWE stock increased as a result of the news, a good sign considering the company has a lot of business negotiations to make this year. McMahon is reportedly only back on The Board to help secure new TV rights deals for RAW and SmackDown and explore the idea of potential bidders who might want to buy the company.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed McMahon isn’t working in his office at WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT, and he wasn't seen backstage at Friday’s SmackDown event.

"Now he’s back. It’s business as usual. He hasn’t returned to his office. He’s not in Memphis tonight for the wrestling. I mean, the word is he’s not [not returning to TV]. The word is he’s not even returning to his office. I mean, we’ll see how long that lasts."