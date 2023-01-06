Tony Khan Makes Joke About Vince McMahon's WWE Return During AEW Rampage Plug

Following the news of Vince McMahon's return to WWE (link at the bottom of this article), AEW President Tony Khan made a joke on his official Twitter acount that everyone at work has been "so nice" to him in the past 24 hours.

You can read the tweet below.

Everyone at work is being so nice to me these past 24 hours!

I wonder why...



It must be belated holiday spirit.



See you tonight on TNT for TWO hours of @AEWonTV live,

Friday Night #AEWRampage + #BattleOfTheBelts, back-to-back LIVE

Starting at 10pm ET/9pm CT

TONIGHT — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 6, 2023