Tony Khan Makes Joke About Vince McMahon's WWE Return During AEW Rampage Plug

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 06, 2023

Following the news of Vince McMahon's return to WWE (link at the bottom of this article), AEW President Tony Khan made a joke on his official Twitter acount that everyone at work has been "so nice" to him in the past 24 hours.

Vince McMahon Officially Reinstated To The WWE Board of Directors

Vince McMahon is officially back on the WWE Board of Directors after a recent report from the Wall Street Journal which reported that the fo [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2023 09:11AM


