WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

 

  

 

 

Possible SPOILER For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 06, 2023

Possible SPOILER For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

A new possible spoiler has emerged for ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Karrion Kross recently called out Rey Mysterio with a tarot card reading by Scarlett which launched their feud.

Fightful Select reports there is a tarot card element to the Karrion Kross/Scarlett/Rey Mysterio feud for the show as of Thursday. We might also find out when they meet for a match.

If the segment doesn't get nixed, then it will join The Usos defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.

Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon's WWE Return, "All Hands On Deck" Meeting Scheduled

WWE has told their employees they will be required to attend an "all hands on deck" meeting later today. The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 P [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2023 04:04PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #rey mysterio #karrion kross #scarlett

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80116/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer