Possible SPOILER For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

A new possible spoiler has emerged for ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX.

Karrion Kross recently called out Rey Mysterio with a tarot card reading by Scarlett which launched their feud.

Fightful Select reports there is a tarot card element to the Karrion Kross/Scarlett/Rey Mysterio feud for the show as of Thursday. We might also find out when they meet for a match.

If the segment doesn't get nixed, then it will join The Usos defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.