Possible SPOILER For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
A new possible spoiler has emerged for ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX.
Karrion Kross recently called out Rey Mysterio with a tarot card reading by Scarlett which launched their feud.
Fightful Select reports there is a tarot card element to the Karrion Kross/Scarlett/Rey Mysterio feud for the show as of Thursday. We might also find out when they meet for a match.
If the segment doesn't get nixed, then it will join The Usos defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.
⚡ Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon's WWE Return, "All Hands On Deck" Meeting Scheduled
WWE has told their employees they will be required to attend an "all hands on deck" meeting later today. The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 P [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 06, 2023 04:04PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com