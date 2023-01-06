Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon's WWE Return, "All Hands On Deck" Meeting Scheduled

WWE has told their employees they will be required to attend an "all hands on deck" meeting later today. The meeting is scheduled for 3:30 PM and is expected to address Vince McMahon's return to the company Board.

As previously noted, Vince McMahon has been reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors shortly after it was reported that McMahon was planning to make a WWE return.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider today reported the following regarding McMahon's return and how talent has reacted:

“To a person, everyone we’ve spoken to in WWE, whether it be a talent or an employee have remarked how insane the last 24 hours have been. While many have acknowledged they knew this could always have happened, it’s remarkable how many seemed to be either be in denial or unaware that it actually COULD happen.”

Fightful Select was also told by one source, "Finding out online is scary, and it’s Vince, so I don’t believe a word he says. I hope current management and everything doesn’t change, but only time will tell.” Another talent stated, “I would be blown away if he returned to creative.” and a very high placed source said, “I can’t count how many interviews I’ve read or people I talked to outside the company that said ‘Vince liked me, but I got fired.’ He didn’t like you, he didn’t like any of them. He fired or they wouldn’t have been fired during a pandemic.”

UPDATE per@WrestleVotes on Twitter:

"Sources states the all employee WWE meeting has concluded, with nothing of note taking place. Meeting was conducted by Stephanie, Nick Khan & Frank Riddick…. “Business as usual” was the message."