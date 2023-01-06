Jim Cornette Blasts Ronday Rousey's Recent Performance

During the lates episode of his podcast, Jim Cornette discussed the match between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey during last week's SmackDown.

While Cornette did praise Charlotte’s performance, he didn't have much good to say about Rousey. He said:

“I was first one to admit that Ronda Rousey was a big f*****g name when she first started this thing and she deserved that debut at WrestleMania. But between cooling off and just looking like she doesn’t give a s***.”

“And Charlotte comes out and the people are roaring and they’re up and she gets in the ring and they’re face to face and Ronda not only botches the promo, like 30 seconds, and she couldn’t get that out but she threw it away. She didn’t get the name of the pay per view right or whatever the f***.”