Former WWE Writer Blasts Current WWE NXT Product

During his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his thoughts on the current NXT product which he thinks is really bad at the moment. He said:

“I know this; it’s [Impact Wrestling] going to be better than ‘NXT. Because there ain’t nothing in the world worse than that goddamn show. I’ve given it a chance like once every six weeks. I’ll go, ‘Yeah, I’ll watch a little bit of it,’ and it is absolute garbage. It went from my favorite promotion –- when it was Black and Gold -– to unwatchable. Unwatchable like a local theater production. The last two times I’ve tried, it was terrible. I really don’t like crapping on stuff unless it offends me what they’re doing to talent that I care about.”