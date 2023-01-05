WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Former WWE Writer Blasts Current WWE NXT Product

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 05, 2023

Former WWE Writer Blasts Current WWE NXT Product

During his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his thoughts on the current NXT product which he thinks is really bad at the moment. He said:

“I know this; it’s [Impact Wrestling] going to be better than ‘NXT. Because there ain’t nothing in the world worse than that goddamn show. I’ve given it a chance like once every six weeks. I’ll go, ‘Yeah, I’ll watch a little bit of it,’ and it is absolute garbage. It went from my favorite promotion –- when it was Black and Gold -– to unwatchable. Unwatchable like a local theater production. The last two times I’ve tried, it was terrible. I really don’t like crapping on stuff unless it offends me what they’re doing to talent that I care about.”

WWE Money In The Bank 2023 To Take Place in London

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will take place in The O2 arena in London on July 1, 2023, the company announced in a press release on Thursday. [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 05, 2023 07:18AM

Source: WrestleTalk.com
Tags: #wwe #nxt #freddie prinze jr

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80101/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer