WWE Money In The Bank 2023 To Take Place in London

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 will take place in The O2 arena in London on July 1, 2023, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

This will be the first time WWE has held a major live event in London since 2002. In September 2022 the company held the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view in Cardiff Wales, which was the first stadium show in the United Kingdom since 1992.

“The O2 is one of the world’s premier venues and the perfect home for Money In The Bank,” said Dan Ventrelle, executive vice president of talent for WWE. “We are excited to bring one of our ‘Big 5’ events to the UK and look forward to welcoming the WWE Universe to London on July 1.”

“We are honoured to be hosting the first ever Money In The Bank event taking place in the UK here at The O2,” said Christian D’Acuña, senior programming director at The O2. “We’re looking forward to welcoming back WWE fans to The O2 this summer for an unforgettable night with some of WWE’s biggest Superstars.”

