Batista Announces He’s Done Playing Drax After Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Dave Bautista, better known to WWE fans as Batista has confirmed the future for himself playing Drax the Destroyer.

He has played the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2 & 3, Avengers Infinity War, Avengers Endgame, Thor Love & Thunder. His last appearance came in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special which was released in November 2022.

During an interview with GQ, Bautista confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 will be his final MCU movie.

“I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him, but there’s a relief (that it’s over). It wasn’t all pleasant.

“It was hard playing that role. The makeup process was beating me down.

“And I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”