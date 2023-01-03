CJ Perry Calls WWE "The Greatest Wrestling Franchise In The World", Explains Why She Doesn't Like AEW As Much

On a recent episode of The Bailey Show, CJ Perry (formerly Lana) discussed why she prefers WWE over AEW.

“Tony Khan runs his business however he’d like to run his business, I’m going to leave it at that. There’s a reason why WWE is the greatest wrestling franchise and one of the greatest franchises in the world and it’s because they value sports entertainment, storytelling, and not just fighting for a ‘wrestling title,’ but they value resolving conflict in the ring and that’s what makes wrestling special. You can fight over anything like (Chris) Jericho would fight over a list. Rusev [Miro] fought in my honor so many times. I fought Summer Rae because she took my ex-boyfriend that I hated and I wanted revenge. Those type of things are relatable and are relatable to women. A lot more women watch these stories where it’s a soap opera where we resolve our conflict in the ring. That’s what WWE is great at; storyteling, bringing comedy battles, funny things, serious things. Personally, it’s why I love WWE because it’s not just wrestling, it’s entertainment as well, and I’m here to entertain and put smiles on faces, not just be the ‘best wrestler.’ That’s where I stand on the two different promotions.”