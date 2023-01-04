WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

What AEW Talent Believe About Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Appearing On Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 04, 2023

What AEW Talent Believe About Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Appearing On Dynamite

As previously reported, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) debuted for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and the rumors about Sasha, now known as Mercedes Mone' possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles have ramped up.

Fightful Select has reported on what talent in AEW have said about Sasha possibly joining the company:

“Talent that Fightful speaks to in AEW tell us they’ve been ‘no sold’ when asking about Sasha Banks being Saraya’s partner, but they’re still of the belief it’s her. The fact that it wasn’t shot down either on screen or internally, promoting it a month out, it being a week after her Wrestle Kingdom appearance, and the cast of characters involved in the tag match were all points brought up to us by talent in the company when assuming it was her.”

However, one talent also believes that Sasha didn’t complete a deal with AEW as of last week because of still having contractual ties to WWE until the new year.

Sasha recently thanked numerous WWE Twitter accounts including Triple H and Vince McMahon.

Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) First NJPW Match Revealed

As previously reported, Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut during today’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. During the event, KAIRI (Kairi Sane) [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 04, 2023 06:44AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #sasha banks #mercedes varnado #mercedes mone

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80078/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer