What AEW Talent Believe About Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Appearing On Dynamite

As previously reported, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) debuted for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 and the rumors about Sasha, now known as Mercedes Mone' possibly being Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles have ramped up.

Fightful Select has reported on what talent in AEW have said about Sasha possibly joining the company:

“Talent that Fightful speaks to in AEW tell us they’ve been ‘no sold’ when asking about Sasha Banks being Saraya’s partner, but they’re still of the belief it’s her. The fact that it wasn’t shot down either on screen or internally, promoting it a month out, it being a week after her Wrestle Kingdom appearance, and the cast of characters involved in the tag match were all points brought up to us by talent in the company when assuming it was her.”

However, one talent also believes that Sasha didn’t complete a deal with AEW as of last week because of still having contractual ties to WWE until the new year.

Sasha recently thanked numerous WWE Twitter accounts including Triple H and Vince McMahon.