Naomi Is Reportedly Set To Return To WWE

Naomi will not be joining NJPW with Sasha Banks.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that Naomi is returning to WWE.
"They’re not going to New Japan, Naomi, and Bayley. Of course, there is no official information on Naomi, but my impression is she will be returning to WWE. Actually, you can report that my belief is that she will be returning to WWE because she will certainly be returning to WWE. I will just say that. Other than that, I don’t know what is going on."
⚡ Seth Rollins Possibly Injured Following Botch On WWE Monday Night RAW
It seems that during last night's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW that Seth Rollins suffered an injury. This possible revelation comes from [...]— Guy Incognito Jan 03, 2023 06:14PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com