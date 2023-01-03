WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Naomi Is Reportedly Set To Return To WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2023

Naomi will not be joining NJPW with Sasha Banks. 

During the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that Naomi is returning to WWE.

"They’re not going to New Japan, Naomi, and Bayley. Of course, there is no official information on Naomi, but my impression is she will be returning to WWE. Actually, you can report that my belief is that she will be returning to WWE because she will certainly be returning to WWE. I will just say that. Other than that, I don’t know what is going on."

— Guy Incognito Jan 03, 2023 06:14PM


