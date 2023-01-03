Naomi Is Reportedly Set To Return To WWE

Naomi will not be joining NJPW with Sasha Banks.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez reported that Naomi is returning to WWE.

"They’re not going to New Japan, Naomi, and Bayley. Of course, there is no official information on Naomi, but my impression is she will be returning to WWE. Actually, you can report that my belief is that she will be returning to WWE because she will certainly be returning to WWE. I will just say that. Other than that, I don’t know what is going on."