Seth Rollins Possibly Injured Following Botch On WWE Monday Night RAW

It seems that during last night's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW that Seth Rollins suffered an injury.
This possible revelation comes from video footage, which seems to indicate it was the same knee he previously injured in 2015.
Video can be seen below.
@SeanRossSapp @WrestleTalk_TV— E.C. Dangerously (@TN_Loudmouth) January 3, 2023
The ref just threw up the "X" for Seth Rollins who seems to have legit hurt his knee.
Corey Graves ran over and started fussing at people to come help.
Same knee he injured in 2015. pic.twitter.com/FUPGY4BUi9
