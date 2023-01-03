WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Seth Rollins Possibly Injured Following Botch On WWE Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jan 03, 2023

Seth Rollins Possibly Injured Following Botch On WWE Monday Night RAW

It seems that during last night's episode of WWE Monday Night RAW that Seth Rollins suffered an injury.

This possible revelation comes from video footage, which seems to indicate it was the same knee he previously injured in 2015.

Video can be seen below.


Tags: #wwe #seth rollins

