Jeff Jarrett Blasts Max Caster Over Recent AEW Rap Segment

AEW star Max Caster recently rapped about Jeff Jarrett "stealing" his wife Karen from her ex-husband Kurt Angle during his music video that aired on AEW Dynamite. During his podcast, Jeff addressed this on the most recent episode of his podcast:

“The whole, that I’m stealing Kurt Angle’s wife, that is kind of a generation removed. I want to kind of set the record straight here, and this is completely with all due respect. I’ve kept my mouth shut for 10 or 12 years for two reasons, Kyra Angle and Kody Angle. They’re old enough now. They know the absolute truth, but me stealing Kurt’s wife is the furthest thing from the truth. The fact of the matter is when we hired Kurt Angle, and I say we, me and Dixie Carter, because she’s a part of this story, they (Kurt and Karen), were legally separated. They weren’t living under the same roof. Enough is enough. We’re 13 years removed from this and I’m sure Kurt is, I would assume, he’s sick and tired of it because he tweeted and tried to get in AEW business and he tweeted and that’s why I said I wanted to address this. He tweeted, and when you got to use my name to get heat after 12 years, Kurt Angle, if you think I need your name to get heat after 12 years, you’re delusional Kurt.”

“I am sick and tired of my wife having to go through this pain. I’m literally sick of it. Conrad, you know the names. I’m not gonna say the names. I respect that. The past is the past. Look, there’s a lot of disasters, marriages, it happens all the time. But for Max Caster to pour gasoline on my wife, I’m done with that. I am so done with that, and I’m not done because everybody’s gonna say, ‘Well wait a minute. Y’all work the storyline and this and that.’ Yeah, here’s the real situation. Yeah, I got sent home and the whole world, including Max Caster thinks, oh, yeah, you got sent home because of that whole disaster and Bubba the Love Sponge or whatever it was. No, the fact of the matter is Dixie Carter, for the third time, pulled a power play. She tried the first one during my wife’s illness. The second one was about 12 months later. The third one was during this, and I gave her the rope to hang me. She went to her father and said, ‘Oh, we can’t have this.’ She didn’t give two shits about Kurt Angle. She wanted to powerplay to run the tale. Oh, yeah, and you know what, that’s exactly what happened, and in 24 months, she put the company in a financial death spiral, so her power player put, essentially out of the business. Vince Russo’s absolutely a part of this. Vince’s whole plan was to go along with it. He knew damn well. He knew damn well the Kurt and Karen situation. He knew absolutely all of it. He sat on the sidelines just like Kurt was. We’re just gonna let Jeff sit home. Guess what? Jeff’s just trying to put his life back together? No, but let him sit home because Vince Russo’s plan was, I’ll get Jeff out and I can write the show by myself. Little did she know, Dixie Carter, and I was at the original lunch, hired Hulk Hogan. So then Vince Russo had to had to answer to Hulk, then Eric, Bruce was a part of that equation. The running joke for six months in 2010 was, ‘Well Russo tried his power play along with Dixie, but look what happened to him now.’ I’m sick of it, Conrad. I’m absolutely sick of the BS of my wife, I am defending my wife. I’m absolutely sick of all the crap. Max Caster, you crossed the line. Pal, you have no idea of the can of worms you’ve opened? None. A receipt is coming Wednesday. I assure you that.”