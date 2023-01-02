Karen Jarrett Reveals Which WWE Divas Kurt Angle Allegedly Cheated On Her With

Amidst the jokes that Max Caster made during a rap about Jeff Jarrett alluding to Karen Jarrett leaving then-husband Kurt Angle for the former world champion, Karen Jarrett herself has taken to Twitter to trudge up a bit of dirty laundry on the Olympic Gold Medalist.
According to a new tweet from Karen Jarrett, Kurt Angle allegedly cheated on Karen with WWE alumni Dawn Marie, Kelly Kelly and former stalker Deanne Siden.
Funny and sad how all of that has been swept under the rug over all these years. Jeff didn’t steal me from anyone. #dawnmarie #kellikelli #deannesiden to name a few— Karen Jarrett (@karenjarrett) January 2, 2023
Maybe Kurt will think twice before making threats, insulting/disrespecting my husband. I am done living in fear. I have 24 years of dirt I am ready to start unloading. I am done! #movingon https://t.co/UDPzQ1bvj5— Karen Jarrett (@karenjarrett) January 2, 2023
⚡ Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly Responds To Karen Jarrett
Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) has responded to what Karen Jarrett said about her ex-husband Kurt Angle. Karen's tweet imp [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 02, 2023 04:05PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com