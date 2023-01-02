Karen Jarrett Reveals Which WWE Divas Kurt Angle Allegedly Cheated On Her With

Amidst the jokes that Max Caster made during a rap about Jeff Jarrett alluding to Karen Jarrett leaving then-husband Kurt Angle for the former world champion, Karen Jarrett herself has taken to Twitter to trudge up a bit of dirty laundry on the Olympic Gold Medalist.

According to a new tweet from Karen Jarrett, Kurt Angle allegedly cheated on Karen with WWE alumni Dawn Marie, Kelly Kelly and former stalker Deanne Siden.

Funny and sad how all of that has been swept under the rug over all these years. Jeff didn’t steal me from anyone. #dawnmarie #kellikelli #deannesiden to name a few — Karen Jarrett (@karenjarrett) January 2, 2023