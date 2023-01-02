Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly Responds To Karen Jarrett

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) has responded to what Karen Jarrett said about her ex-husband Kurt Angle.
Karen's tweet implied that Kurt and Barbie had an affair while he was married to her.
Barbie Blank tweeted the following statement on Twitter:
"I keep linked in this tweet I have dmed @karenjarrett to privately ask her and I’m waiting for her response, but I want to go ahead and publicly make a statement that only way I can be linked to Kurt is we were co workers sorry but thanks for the Monday morning entertainment lol"
