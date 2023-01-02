WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly Responds To Karen Jarrett

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2023

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly Responds To Karen Jarrett

Former WWE Superstar Kelly Kelly (Barbie Blank) has responded to what Karen Jarrett said about her ex-husband Kurt Angle.

Karen's tweet implied that Kurt and Barbie had an affair while he was married to her.

Barbie Blank tweeted the following statement on Twitter:

"I keep linked in this tweet I have dmed @karenjarrett to privately ask her and I’m waiting for her response, but I want to go ahead and publicly make a statement that only way I can be linked to Kurt is we were co workers sorry but thanks for the Monday morning entertainment lol"

Karen Jarrett Reveals Which WWE Divas Kurt Angle Allegedly Cheated On Her With

Amidst the jokes that Max Caster made during a rap about Jeff Jarrett alluding to Karen Jarrett leaving then-husband Kurt Angle for the form [...]

— Guy Incognito Jan 02, 2023 12:36PM


Tags: #wwe #karen angle #kurt angle #kelly kelly

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80059/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer