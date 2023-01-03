WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Reason Why Doudrop has Been Off WWE Television

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2023

Wondering where Doudrop is?

Her last match took place on the September 6 edition of NXT when she teamed with Nikki ASH to defeat Toxic Attraction. Her last match on RAW was the night prior on September 5.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that Doudrop dealing with Visa issues, and that’s why WWE hasn’t used her. She is one of a few UK Superstars dealing with issues.

"Yes, it’s visa. They went they’re doing they went back for over visa situation. They got to get the visas taken care of. So there’s a lot of people, a lot of The Gallus boys and Tyler Bate. I don’t know that all of them fall into this category. Piper Niven’s been gone is another one….Doudrop. What’s her name? Blair Davenport? What’s her name? The former Bea Priestly. But yeah, a lot of them, that’s basically the situation with a lot of them is just getting the visa stuff worked out."

In response to a fan on Twitter, she responded with the following tweet: "I was very sick, but I am healing. 🧠💪🏻"

— Guy Incognito Jan 03, 2023 11:26AM

Source: Wrestling Observer Radio
Tags: #wwe #doudrop #piper niven

