Booker T Reveals How Short His WWE NXT Commentary Gig Was Supposed To Be

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about his WWE NXT deal and how short it is.

“It was only supposed to be until the end of December. Wade Barrett is gone and forgotten as you can see (he laughs). That’s my job now. That’s my job. I’m full-time now. I’m full-time on NXT. I’m gonna be in your ear every Tuesday night. Wade Barrett, I don’t know if they’re going to keep him on, find a spot for him on RAW or SmackDown, but his ass isn’t coming back to NXT. Booker T stole that spot. I told you guys I was going to steal it. I’m like Tom Brady. Once I get in the game, I ain’t coming out. The thing is, it wasn’t something I was expecting or anything like that, but I’m excited about it. I’m excited about this new venture.”

On the passing of Don West:

“Don West was a guy who definitely made his contributions to this business. One thing about being in this business is if you can be in this business for a relative amount of time and people don’t have bad things to say about you, you’re doing pretty damn good. Condolences to his family and may he rest in peace and have a safe journey.”

Finally, Booker had this to say about legends coming back to do appearances:

“I’m a big fan of trying to get as many older faces off the show as I possibly can. It’s no diss to the older guys or anything like that. I always use the equation to where, you know, I’m going to put these young guys in the driver’s seat and I’m gonna sit in the passenger seat, and I’m going to navigate, and I’m going to sleep the whole ride. You’re gonna drive. You’re gonna get us there. That’s the way I see the business.”