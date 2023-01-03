WWE Faction Reuniting Teased On RAW

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently exprssed an interest in reuniting the Hurt Business faction at some point in the future.
During Monday's WWE RAW, there was a tease of a Hurt Buisness reunion. As Damage CTRL was walking in the backstage area, MVP could be seen in the background talking to Adam Pearce with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.
OH MY GOD DAKOTA KAI YOU ARE INSANE pic.twitter.com/QzO9Hi1egN— aleena (@bossbnks) January 3, 2023
⚡ WWE WrestleMania 39 Is Nearly SOLD OUT
WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA is nearly SOLD OUT! The event, that is being referred to as "WrestleMania Goes [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 02, 2023 12:46PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com