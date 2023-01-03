WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Faction Reuniting Teased On RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2023

WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley recently exprssed an interest in reuniting the Hurt Business faction at some point in the future.

During Monday's WWE RAW, there was a tease of a Hurt Buisness reunion. As Damage CTRL was walking in the backstage area, MVP could be seen in the background talking to Adam Pearce with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.

