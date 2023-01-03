WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Top MLW Star Is No Longer Under Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 03, 2023

Top MLW Star Is No Longer Under Contract

A report from PWInsider reveals top MLW Star Mads Krugger is no longer with the company with both sides agreeing to the terms of his release. The report adds that the agreement took place several months back, but only went into effect on January 1st, 2023.

Krugger signed with MLW back in October 2018 when he was part of the CONTRA Unit and he has since had a rivalry with Jacob Fatu.

Tags: #mlw #major league wrestling #mads krugger

