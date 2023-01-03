Top MLW Star Is No Longer Under Contract

A report from PWInsider reveals top MLW Star Mads Krugger is no longer with the company with both sides agreeing to the terms of his release. The report adds that the agreement took place several months back, but only went into effect on January 1st, 2023.
Krugger signed with MLW back in October 2018 when he was part of the CONTRA Unit and he has since had a rivalry with Jacob Fatu.
