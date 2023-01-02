Update On When New WWE Corporate Headquarters Will Open

A report from CTinsider reveals WWE plans to open its new headquarters very soon.
The company planning to open the first offices in the new HQ location at 707 Washington Blvd in Stamford, CT, towards the end of the first quarter of 2023.
The remainder of the offices will be open in mid-2023.
The current WWE Headquarters, known as Titan Tower is not listed for sale right now, although the company would reportedly "entertain discussions with interested parties" according to the spokesperson.
⚡ Ryback Says WWE Has Dropped Legal Fight Over Trademark
WWE has reportedly given up their fight over Ryback trademarking his ring name. The former WWE Superstar Ryback Reeves has revealed he won [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2023 12:46PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com