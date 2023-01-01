Ryback Says WWE Has Dropped Legal Fight Over Trademark

WWE has reportedly given up their fight over Ryback trademarking his ring name.
The former WWE Superstar Ryback Reeves has revealed he won the battle over his name with WWE which he has been in a legal dispute over since he left WWE in 2016.
On Twitter, Ryback revealed he is now waiting to be awarded the trademark after WWE stood down.
WWE has given up and given their resignation for my RYBACK TM. Everything I have created has been awarded to me and we await the USPTO to make it official. The next chapter begins in 2023 now that my health has been restored. Never give up and stay #Hungry! Thank you Rybackers 🙏 pic.twitter.com/FOgEHeqvzS— RYBACK (@Ryback) December 31, 2022
⚡ WWE Hall Of Famer Rules Himself Out Of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance
During an interview with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was asked about a potential appearance in the 2 [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2023 10:21AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com