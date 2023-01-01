WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ryback Says WWE Has Dropped Legal Fight Over Trademark

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2023

Ryback Says WWE Has Dropped Legal Fight Over Trademark

WWE has reportedly given up their fight over Ryback trademarking his ring name.

The former WWE Superstar Ryback Reeves has revealed he won the battle over his name with WWE which he has been in a legal dispute over since he left WWE in 2016.

On Twitter, Ryback revealed he is now waiting to be awarded the trademark after WWE stood down.

Tags: #wwe #ryback

