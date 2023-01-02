Update On Naomi’s WWE Future

A new and significant update has emerged regarding former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, just days ahead of Mercedes Varnado’s (Sasha Banks) upcoming much-anticipated NJPW appearance.

Banks is expected to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4. In regards to her former tag team partner Trinity Fatu, better known in WWE as Naomi, she is also scheduled to be in Japan, according to PWInsider.

NJPW sources have not confirmed they are bringing Naomi in for Wrestle Kingdom 17.

It remains unclear if Fatu will be there through an invite from NJPW, but assumes if not she will be there to support her friend Varnado.

Varnado and Fatu walked out of WWE on May 16, 2022, during the WWE RAW due to creative differences between the company and Vince McMahon.