WWE WrestleMania 39 Is Nearly SOLD OUT

WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA is nearly SOLD OUT!

The event, that is being referred to as "WrestleMania Goes Hollywood" has sold nearly 100,000 tickets for the biggest event in the WWE calendar. The venue can hold 100,000 fans although production will remove a portion of those seats with 51,146 fans factored in for each night.

WrestleTix reports the first night has 49,584 tickets distributed, with 1,562 still available and 3,164 for sale on the secondary market, while the second night has 50,114 tickets distributed, with 1,032 still available and 3,246 for resale.