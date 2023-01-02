WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Pulled Planned Segment From Last Week's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 02, 2023

Fightful Select reports that Lacey Evans was originally supposed to appear on last week’s episode of SmackDown in another vignette, but WWE decided to pull the segment. It remains unclear why the segment was nixed, although it could be due to timing constraints

It appears Evans will be reverting to her original gimmick as a marine.

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2023 12:53PM


