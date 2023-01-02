WWE Pulled Planned Segment From Last Week's SmackDown

Fightful Select reports that Lacey Evans was originally supposed to appear on last week’s episode of SmackDown in another vignette, but WWE decided to pull the segment. It remains unclear why the segment was nixed, although it could be due to timing constraints
It appears Evans will be reverting to her original gimmick as a marine.
