John Cena Comments On His Return To The Ring On WWE SmackDown

John Cena made his much-anticipated return to the ring on the final SmackDown of 2022, and following the match, he took to social media to comment on his victory. Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens on to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. He tweeted:

“Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown”