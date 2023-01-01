John Cena Comments On His Return To The Ring On WWE SmackDown

John Cena made his much-anticipated return to the ring on the final SmackDown of 2022, and following the match, he took to social media to comment on his victory. Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens on to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. He tweeted:
“Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown”
Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown— John Cena (@JohnCena) December 31, 2022
⚡ WWE Hall Of Famer Rules Himself Out Of WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Appearance
During an interview with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda, Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat was asked about a potential appearance in the 2 [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jan 01, 2023 10:21AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com