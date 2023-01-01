WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
John Cena Comments On His Return To The Ring On WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jan 01, 2023

John Cena made his much-anticipated return to the ring on the final SmackDown of 2022, and following the match, he took to social media to comment on his victory. Cena teamed up with Kevin Owens on to defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. He tweeted:

“Thank you @WWEUniverse for investing your time and energy with me. I never overlook how lucky I am to have 2 decades of moments filled with your voice and passion. To everyone behind the scenes, in the ring, live and around the world @WWE #ThankYou. #Smackdown”

