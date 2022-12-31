WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Live Event Results From Toronto (12/30) - Steel Cage Main Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2022

WWE hosted an event on Friday night from the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Check out the results, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com

- Becky Lynch vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ended when Bayley attacked them both and got the upperhand. 

- The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

- Omos defeated Mustafa Ali

- Karl Anderson and Mia Yim defeated Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley

- Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz and Baron Corbin

- Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor in the Steel Cage main event. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest entered the cage at one point to attack Rollins, but Becky Lynch made the save

Batista Was Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE legend Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on Friday in Tampa, Florida. Titus O'Neil, a good friend of Batista and WWE Global Ambass [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 31, 2022 02:13PM


