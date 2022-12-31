WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Batista Was Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2022

WWE legend Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on Friday in Tampa, Florida.

Titus O'Neil, a good friend of Batista and WWE Global Ambassador shared photos of himself with the former Superstar. In one of the pictures, O'Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista (Batista). WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco was also in the photo. Batista lives nearby.

Batista is currently starring in the new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is streaming now on Netflix. He also returns as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which comes out on May 5, 2023.


