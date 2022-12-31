Batista Was Backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown

WWE legend Batista was backstage at WWE SmackDown on Friday in Tampa, Florida.

Titus O'Neil, a good friend of Batista and WWE Global Ambassador shared photos of himself with the former Superstar. In one of the pictures, O'Neil can be seen hugging Dave Bautista (Batista). WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco was also in the photo. Batista lives nearby.

Batista is currently starring in the new film, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which is streaming now on Netflix. He also returns as Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which comes out on May 5, 2023.