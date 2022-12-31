AJ Styles Reveals He Suffered A Broken Ankle

AJ Styles has issued a statement on the injury he sustained recently at a WWE Live event.
Styles teamed with Karl Anderson, & Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, & Rhea Ripley at Thursday’s house show in Hershey, PA. The match was called short when Styles suffered an ankle injury, and had to be assisted backstage.
Styles issued the following statement today confirming he has a broken ankle:
“Just want you guys to know that I’m ok. Broken ankle is what I’m dealing with. No surgery, this just takes some time to recover. This will be the longest I’ve ever been out of the ring. Thanks for the prayers and get well wishes.”
WNS wishes Styles all the best in his recovery.
⚡ Uncle Howdy Attacked Bray Wyatt During Friday's WWE SmackDown
Following Uncle Howdy revealing himself on last week's WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt opened last night's episode, apologizing to the cameraman w [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 31, 2022 07:11AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com