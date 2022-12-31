WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Uncle Howdy Attacked Bray Wyatt During Friday's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2022

Uncle Howdy Attacked Bray Wyatt During Friday's WWE SmackDown

Following Uncle Howdy revealing himself on last week's WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt opened last night's episode, apologizing to the cameraman who he attacked last week in "cold blood" but he was quickly interrupted by LA Knight who told Wyatt to "pay the check" because he is still the responsibility for the attacks recently.

Knight claimed Wyatt is a "broke down loser" and pushed for a match at the upcoming Royal Rumble. Wyatt accepted and then Uncle Howdy showed up, music and all.

In a swerve, Howdy stood next to Wyatt and delivered a Sister Abigail!


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #uncle howdy #bray wyatt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/80031/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer