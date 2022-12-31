Uncle Howdy Attacked Bray Wyatt During Friday's WWE SmackDown

Following Uncle Howdy revealing himself on last week's WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt opened last night's episode, apologizing to the cameraman who he attacked last week in "cold blood" but he was quickly interrupted by LA Knight who told Wyatt to "pay the check" because he is still the responsibility for the attacks recently.

Knight claimed Wyatt is a "broke down loser" and pushed for a match at the upcoming Royal Rumble. Wyatt accepted and then Uncle Howdy showed up, music and all.

In a swerve, Howdy stood next to Wyatt and delivered a Sister Abigail!