WWE Paid Tribute To Don West During Friday's SmackDown

During The Bloodline's entrance on Friday's WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole addressed the passing of former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling announcer Don West:

"I would like to offer my condolences here tonight to wrestling commentator Don West's family. Don passed away earlier today A man who made a true impact on the wrestling business. Godspeed to Mr. West."

Cole's mention of West having made a "true impact" was a subtle nod to IMPACT Wrestling which West commentated on for many years.