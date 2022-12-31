WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Paid Tribute To Don West During Friday's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 31, 2022

During The Bloodline's entrance on Friday's WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole addressed the passing of former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling announcer Don West:

"I would like to offer my condolences here tonight to wrestling commentator Don West's family. Don passed away earlier today A man who made a true impact on the wrestling business. Godspeed to Mr. West."

Cole's mention of West having made a "true impact" was a subtle nod to IMPACT Wrestling which West commentated on for many years.

Former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling Commentator Don West Passes Away

WNS regrets to inform our readers that former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling ringside commentator Don West has passed away. The news was revealed by h [...]

— Caylon Knox Dec 30, 2022 01:53PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown #don west

