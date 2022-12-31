WWE Paid Tribute To Don West During Friday's SmackDown

During The Bloodline's entrance on Friday's WWE SmackDown, Michael Cole addressed the passing of former TNA/IMPACT Wrestling announcer Don West:
"I would like to offer my condolences here tonight to wrestling commentator Don West's family. Don passed away earlier today A man who made a true impact on the wrestling business. Godspeed to Mr. West."
Cole's mention of West having made a "true impact" was a subtle nod to IMPACT Wrestling which West commentated on for many years.
