Tyson Fury Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Look Vulnerable In WWE

Tyson Fury making a 2023 WWE Royal Rumble appearance has been rumored in recent weeks, although there has been some concern that might not happen as he has been denied entry to the U.S. recently due to visa issues.

WWE had been interested in Fury entering the Men's 2023 Royal Rumble match on January 28.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed "one major WWE source" has said that they can't provide the visa story wasn’t true and that there is more to the story. The source has claimed that Fury was not willing to look vulnerable or put other talents over should he return. Meltzer wrote:

“According to one major WWE source, he could not say the story wasn’t true but noted it was not something talked about.

“It was noted that Fury was not willing to put people over or even look vulnerable, and if he were to be in the Rumble as a surprise, what would he do and how does it even make sense for him to do a quick Rumble cameo given the amount of money it would cost to use him.”

Fury is an undefeated heavyweight boxer and will be looking to maintain that image across all forms of entertainment.