WWE Has Had "A Lot Of Talk" About Brand New WWE Championship Belt

WWE is reportedly considering a new WWE championship title for RAW or SmackDown.
During the latest issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said:
“There remains a lot of talk of creating a second title for Raw (or Smackdown if they switch brands with Reigns or if someone beats Reigns) in 2023.
“But I’ve been told the story going around of that title being created with Rhodes, Rollins or McIntyre on night one of Mania this year is not the plan as of this week.”
This confirms a recent report by WrestlingNews.co which noted WWE wants to have a top title for each brand heading into the summer.
Reigns is likely going into WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. There have been recent reports that WWE is considering the idea of having him work both nights of the two-night event.
⚡ AJ Styles Injured During WWE Live Event, Match Stopped
