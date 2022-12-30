AJ Styles Injured During WWE Live Event, Match Stopped

AJ Styles suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Thursday.
During the show, Styles teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to go up against Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley.
Following a top rope spot, the referee threw up the dreaded ‘X’ signal while Styles was down on the outside of the ring. Styles was helped to the back after the match and was reportedly unable to put any weight on his left foot.
PWInsider has noted this is a 100% legitimate situation and not a storyline. Styles will now have his ankle investigated by medical professionals.
WNS wishes Styles all the best in his recovery.
⚡ Eric Bischoff Discusses First Impressions of Jim Ross & Tony Schiavone In WCW, Firing JR
During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed first meeting Tony Schaivone and Jim Ross in WCW and eventually firing Jim Ro [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 29, 2022 10:57AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com