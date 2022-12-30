WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AJ Styles Injured During WWE Live Event, Match Stopped

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 30, 2022

AJ Styles suffered an injury at a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania on Thursday.

During the show, Styles teamed with Karl Anderson and Mia Yim to go up against Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley.

Following a top rope spot, the referee threw up the dreaded ‘X’ signal while Styles was down on the outside of the ring. Styles was helped to the back after the match and was reportedly unable to put any weight on his left foot.

PWInsider has noted this is a 100% legitimate situation and not a storyline. Styles will now have his ankle investigated by medical professionals.

WNS wishes Styles all the best in his recovery.

Source: PWInsider
