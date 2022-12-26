Kevin Nash Discusses Production Changes He Would Make To WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed production changes he would make to WWE during his official podcast, "Kliq This." Check out some of the highlights below:
"Production quality. I would have less house shows. They’ve already shown for a fact, during COVID that it was more profitable for them not to do live events. So come in on Sunday, and have a call sheet and shoot, you know, have the crew come in Saturday, and get all the locations in the building for all the shots, have a call sheet, come in and shoot two and three camera shots that that production crew could definitely edit and install on Monday. Instead of everything being shot with a single camera and give it a completely different look. Then, like I’ve always wanted to do, shoot the show like The Larry Sanders Show. When it’s in the ring, it has that hard camera."
"That’s what I would do, then that way they’re the camera doesn’t go back and forth, which tells you it’s a camera. It’s the POV that goes back and forth, and tells you, ‘I’m watching a televised show.’ This is part — It’s the only thing you watch that’s trying to convey any kind of a story that is shot with a single camera."
