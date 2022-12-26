WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Rumored Match For The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Confirmed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 26, 2022

Rumored Match For The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Confirmed

It has been rumored for a while now that Bray Wyatt could be involved in a "pitch black" match against LA Knight at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event.

It was noted by Twitter account @WrestleOps that WWE’s official YouTube channel was running a Mountain Dew advertisement that has promoted a ‘pitch black match’ being sponsored by the brand at the Rumble. The video showed a WWE arena going black with text that said “When It’s The Pitch Black Match” followed by “Anything Can Happen.”

WWE later published the video on social media which can be viewed below:

