Tony Khan Says Losing Cody Rhodes Had A "Major Impact" On AEW

During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW CEO Tony Khan discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year and the "major impact" it had on the company. Khan said:
"It was, certainly, whenever you lose a star the caliber of Cody Rhodes, it’s going to have a major impact on your company and affect a number of different departments and number of different things in terms of the presentation and the backstage. Personally, I really like Cody and I know Cody really well and he was so involved in so many different facets with the start of AEW and what we were. When he left, that was a major challenge. Going into Revolution, we had so many great stories and I think it helped us and helped keep us strong that people were so invested in what was happening in AEW at the time."
⚡ Backup Plan If The Rock Is Unavailable For WWE WrestleMania 39
WWE is set to finalize the top matches at WrestleMania 39 over the next few weeks and the one match that is on everybody's mind is the one i [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Dec 26, 2022 03:53PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com