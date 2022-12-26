WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tony Khan Says Losing Cody Rhodes Had A "Major Impact" On AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 26, 2022

Tony Khan Says Losing Cody Rhodes Had A "Major Impact" On AEW

During a recent interview with Fightful, AEW CEO Tony Khan discussed Cody Rhodes leaving AEW earlier this year and the "major impact" it had on the company. Khan said:

"It was, certainly, whenever you lose a star the caliber of Cody Rhodes, it’s going to have a major impact on your company and affect a number of different departments and number of different things in terms of the presentation and the backstage. Personally, I really like Cody and I know Cody really well and he was so involved in so many different facets with the start of AEW and what we were. When he left, that was a major challenge. Going into Revolution, we had so many great stories and I think it helped us and helped keep us strong that people were so invested in what was happening in AEW at the time."

Tags: #aew #tony khan #cody rhodes

