Backup Plan If The Rock Is Unavailable For WWE WrestleMania 39

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 26, 2022

Backup Plan If The Rock Is Unavailable For WWE WrestleMania 39

WWE is set to finalize the top matches at WrestleMania 39 over the next few weeks and the one match that is on everybody's mind is the one involving Roman Reigns. Angel Aramboles of WrestlingNews.co commented on what the company has planned:

"WrestlingNews.co has been told that The Rock is still not locked in for WrestleMania and the current plan, if The Rock can’t do the show, is for Cody Rhodes to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. WWE wants to get The Rock committed before the Royal Rumble because that is when things will get set in motion for Mania."

Additionally, the report notes that WWE still wants to split up the world titles for the summer and Seth Rollins vs. either Drew McIntyre or Cody Rhodes could end up happening at night one of WrestleMania for the WWE title.

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #the rock #wrestlemania

