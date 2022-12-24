WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New TV Graphics Revealed For AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 24, 2022

During this week’s Rampage, the new graphics for AEW Dynamite were revealed and are set to debut on January 4.

The commercial, which can be seen in the video below, features top AEW stars including Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, The Young Bucks, Jade Cargill, Jamie Hayter, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, FTR, Claudio Castagnoli, Wardlow, The Acclaimed, Saraya, The Lucha Bros, and PAC. The colors for the brand are now blue and white, with a slight change to the AEW Dynamite logo making it 3D.

Tony Khan has stated that the entire show will be revamped, including Rampage which is expected to get a major boost in 2023.

Tags: #aew #dynamite #rampage

