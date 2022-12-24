New TV Graphics Revealed For AEW Dynamite

During this week’s Rampage, the new graphics for AEW Dynamite were revealed and are set to debut on January 4.

The commercial, which can be seen in the video below, features top AEW stars including Chris Jericho, Samoa Joe, The Young Bucks, Jade Cargill, Jamie Hayter, Jon Moxley, Toni Storm, FTR, Claudio Castagnoli, Wardlow, The Acclaimed, Saraya, The Lucha Bros, and PAC. The colors for the brand are now blue and white, with a slight change to the AEW Dynamite logo making it 3D.

Tony Khan has stated that the entire show will be revamped, including Rampage which is expected to get a major boost in 2023.