AEW Files Trademarks For Two New Factions

All Elite Wrestling has officially filed trademarks on "SAP," "Spanish Announce Project," and "Spanish Announce Position." The trademarks are in relation to the new group consisting of the Japanese Deathmatch Legend Luther, Serpentico, and Angelico.

Additionally, Swerve Strickland filed to trademark "Mogul Affiliates," which is the new group he debuted on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite with Parker Boudreaux & Granden Goetzman.

