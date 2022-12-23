WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW To Expand Broadcasting Deal With DAZN In 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 23, 2022

AEW and DAZN reportedly have a new business deal and it will be announced in the new year. DAZN recently released information on the combat sports they will offer in 2023 and an AEW logo was included. The terms of their agreement is a closely guarded secret, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

AEW does broadcast on DAZN in some countries with more countries expected to be added where the streaming service is available. The company recently stopped airing on Space in Latin America, as they are working on a different deal for Mexico, Central, and much of South America.

Tags: #aew #dazn

https://wrestlr.me/79976/  

