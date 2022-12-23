WWE Reportedly Threatened To Fire D-Von Dudley

WWE Hall of Famer and producer D-Von Dudley was recently announced to appear at the Battleground Championship Wrestling event on December 17 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA.

He was due to join forces with longtime tag partner Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) but was pulled at the last minute.

In an update as to why, during the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE pulled him from the show as Bruce Prichard didn't approve of the booking. It went all the way up to Triple H who told him he would be fired if he did appear. Meltzer wrote:

"he went through John Cone in talent relations who reportedly approved of the booking and he believed based on his contract, since he’s not a wrestler, that he was able to do things like that. Bruce Prichard nixed the booking and it ended up on the desk of Paul Levesque. Hughes has said he was going to do it because he gave his word on it and Levesque didn’t give approval, and he was basically told if he did it, he’d be fired, so he didn’t do it."