SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown On FOX

WWE will tonight air a taped episode of Friday Night SmackDown tonight on FOX due to the company taking some time off for Christmas. The episode was taped a week ago from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Below are the spoilers for the episode, courtesy of WrestlingNews.co:

- Raquel Rodriguez won a gauntlet match to become the number one contender for the SmackDown Women’s Title. Xia Li beat Emma and Tegan Nox. Raquel defeated Li, Liv Morgan, and Sonya Deville to win the match. Shayna Baszler came out as a surprise entrant, but Rodriguez defeated her as well.

- Bray Wyatt did a promo about how LA Knight owes him an apology. He ends up attacking the camera man.

- Rey Mysterio defeated Angel of Los Lotharios. Karrion Kross and Scarlett were watching in the crowd.

- Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline came out for a promo. It was announced that Solo Sikoa vs. Sheamus was added to the December 30 show in Tampa. During the promo, Zayn said that Kevin Owens was like a black cloud that is still following him.

- The Usos defeated Hit Row to retain the WWE Undisputed Tag Team titles.

- Braun Strowman and Ricochet defeated Imperium in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Presents were everywhere and were used as weapons. The New Day were dressed as nutcrackers underneath one of the presents. Ricochet was busted open in the bout, but he recovered and won the match for his team.