Gabe Sapolsky Talks The Current State Of Pro Wrestling

During the latest episode of Wrestling With Honor, Gabe Sapolsky discussed the current state of professional wrestling in varying topics.

"I feel we have seen so much great athleticism and breath taking moves that they don’t have the same effect on fans that they used to. I still feel these elements are important. However, now it is especially important to connect emotionally with the fans. The fans need to feel good about supporting you. I can’t emphasize that enough They need a connection to a wrestler. There’s so many tools to do this now that we didn’t used to have. I believe the wrestling industry will be very healthy moving forward with the demand for live TV. I just believe wrestlers, especially on the indies, need to build that personal and emotional connection to be successful. I am very excited about where Triple H takes WWE creative. I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”