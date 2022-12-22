Kevin Nash Talks Vince McMahon Wanting To Return To WWE, The Bloodline, Current WWE Product

During the latest episode of Kliq This with Kevin Nash, the topic of Vince McMahon wanting to return to WWE came up.

Kevin Nash on Vince McMahon wanting to return to WWE: “I mean I know he has voting rights, but speaking personally from my life, I enjoyed the stock price going up…like, leave it the f*** alone. When he quit, the stock analysts said it would probably top somewhere around 100, so they still got some growth, you know?”

Nash’s thoughts on the current WWE creative product: “I’d like it more…I think it takes a while to…there’s just so much talent that I just…because I don’t watch eight hours of it a week. You know, I just don’t have time to, so I miss a lot of NXT. I used to watch NXT all the time and I don’t watch as much NXT as I used to and I’ve never been a SmackDown guy because it wasn’t really something that was around when I was there. I bet you I was maybe on SmackDown 30 times in my career. I was always a Raw guy, so Raw, that’s my cup of tea. If I’m gonna watch something, I’m gonna watch Raw.”

His thoughts on The Usos and Roman Reigns having all the belts: “I just don’t, like with The Usos and Roman having all the belts, it’s like… I don’t know. It’s hard. I mean it definitely makes them a dynasty you know, and I think Roman’s done a really good [job]. He got a push [back in the day] and he kind of got Diesel’d and it kind of fu*ked his push, but he’s solid now and I enjoy watching him. I enjoy his promos and I think adding [Sami] Zayn to that group was genius. I’ve always liked him. I didn’t get Kevin Owens for the longest time, I just didn’t get it. It was just like one day I was watching and I was like ‘Wow, he’s a fearless motherf***er.’ He’s got good psychology, he cuts good promos, he’s believable, I dig him.”