WWE Has Made A Key Change To Their Wellness Policy

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 22, 2022

WWE has reportedly made a big change to its wellness policy.

The WWE wellness policy had traditionally worked on a three strikes and you're out basis. The first suspension lasts for 30 days and the second one lasts for 60 days, and both times the wrestler loses their paycheck for that they take time out to address their issues. The third violation acts like the final straw and the wrestler would ultimately be fired from the company.

On the Wrestling Observer forum, one of the members noted that Matt Riddle will be fired upon his next suspension from the company, as he has failed two previous drug tests. In response, Dave Meltzer replied:

"They've changed that rule. It's because a couple of key people have had two suspensions and we're in a wrestling war. Plus somebody with two could intentionally fail a test to get out of their contract."

Tags: #wwe

